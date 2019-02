Russian Military From Syria Start Using Laser Weapons Of Unknown Type In JFO Zone - Military Intelligence

The Main Intelligence Department of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine states that Russian military from the Syrian Arab Republic have started using laser weapons of an unknown type in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Dmytro Hutsuliak, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine said that on February 8, militants used laser weapon near the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint.