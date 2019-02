Poroshenko Approves Enshrinement Of Ukraine's Course Towards EU And NATO In Constitution

President Petro Poroshenko has signed the law on enshrinement in the Constitution of Ukraine of the authorities of the Verkhovna Rada, President and the Cabinet of Ministers on implementation of the strategic course of Ukraine towards the acquisition of its membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), as well as on elimination of a Basic Law item that allows foreign states to lease military bases in the territory of Ukraine.

The President of Ukraine signed respective law at the special Tuesday meeting of the Ukrainian Parliament on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The law will take effect on the day following its official promulgation.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in his electoral program, Poroshenko promises that in 2023, Ukraine will apply for accession to the EU and will start implementing the action plan for its membership of NATO.

The next presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019.

President of the European Council Donald Tusk is calling on Ukrainian politicians to avoid temptations of radical nationalism and populism.

The President of the European Council delivered his speech in Ukrainian.

On Tuesday, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has observed a moment of silence in the memory of the Heavenly Hundred Heroes and those killed as a result of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The Verkhovna Rada opened a meeting on the occasion of the fifth anniversary of the armed aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine.

The participants in the meeting are President Petro Poroshenko, President of the European Council Donald Tusk, Prime Minister of Ukraine Volodymyr Groysman, members of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine, MPs, Head of the EU Delegation to Ukraine Hugues Mingarelli, Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak, members of the Lithuanian and European Parliaments, Verkhovna Rada Human Rights Commissioner (Ombudsperson) Liudmyla Denisova.