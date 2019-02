The Prosecutor General’s Office (PGO) has stated that confiscation of the assets of former president Viktor Yanukovych in connection with the case in which he was sentenced to 13 years in prison for treason and aiding the conduct of a war of aggression against Ukraine is impossible.

The Prosecutor General’s Office announced this in a statement in response to an information request from Ukrainian News Agency.

"Confiscation of the assets of the accused as a form of additional punishment could not be imposed," the Prosecutor-General’s Office said in the statement.

According to the Prosecutor General’s Office, confiscation of assets was added to the punishments that are applicable under Article 111 of the Criminal Code (treason) on October 7, 2014, while Yanukovych committed his crimes before the relevant amendments were made to the Criminal Code, and the amendments are not applicable retroactively.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court recently sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison.

Defense lawyers for the former president have stated that they will appeal against the sentence.

Yanukovych’s public defender Yurii Riabovol has appealed against the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv’s sentence.