The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) believes that Ukrainian citizens recruited by Russian intelligence services are planning to attack 20 churches of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate).

The Security Service of Ukraine’s head Vasyl Hrytsak announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“There are plans to attack 20 objects in Ukraine,” Hrytsak said.

According to him, payments for such attacks are in Russian rubles.

The SBU head said that this information was obtained through counterintelligence work.

According to him, the budget for desecration of the Mariupol synagogue was RUB 29,000.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, officers from the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) have detained the people that attempted to set fire to a church belonging to the Ukrainian Orthodox Church (Moscow Patriarchate) in Zaporizhia region on the instructions of Russian intelligence services.

the Security Service of Ukraine has stated that Russian intelligence services have launched operations that involve setting fire to churches and intimidating priests of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church.