Poroshenko To Sign Law Enshrining Course Toward EU And NATO Membership In Constitution At February 19 Rada Ses

President Petro Poroshenko will sign the law that grants the parliament, the head of state, and the government the constitutional powers to implement the country's strategic course toward acquiring full membership of the European Union and the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and abolishes the constitutional provision that allows the lease of military bases in Ukraine to foreign countries at a ceremonial session of the parliament on February 19.

Poroshenko announced this during a working visit to Ivano-Frankivsk region, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"I will sign amendments to the Constitution during a ceremonial session of the Verkhovna Rada tomorrow," he said.

He described these amendments as another step that would make reforms irreversible.

According to Poroshenko, Russia is trying to interfere in Ukraine’s electoral process, but the closer to the elections, the clearer it becomes that both the president and the parliament of Ukraine will be chosen by the Ukrainian people and not by President Vladimir Putin.

“I hope that it will disappoint the president of the aggressor country,” said Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Poroshenko and President of the European Council Donald Tusk will attend a parliamentary session commemorating the fifth anniversary of Russia's armed aggression against Ukraine on February 19.