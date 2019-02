The Central Election Commission (CEC) formed the composition of 199 district election commissions to elect the President on March 31, including appointing their leadership - the chairperson, deputy and secretary.

The corresponding decision was taken at a meeting of the Central Election Commission on Monday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In accordance with the law, district commissions must be composed of at least 12 members, at the same time, each presidential candidate has the right to submit one representative to each commission.

The right to submit candidates to the district commissions was used by 43 of the 44 presidential candidates.

In particular, Arkadii Kornatskyi, Member of Parliament from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction, did not submit a single candidate.

The least of candidates were proposed by journalist Dmytro Hnap - 11, while 17 candidates made proposals on the appointment of their members to all 199 commissions.

Candidates who offered their representatives to all commissions received 16 representatives each in the leadership of the district committees.

199 district commissions will have 7,355 members.

On average, each commission consists of more than 30 persons, in particular, the smallest composition was formed in one of the commissions of Luhansk region - 29, and the largest - in two commissions of Kharkiv region - 41.

Most of the district commissions were created in Dnipropetrovsk region - 17, 14 commissions were created in Kharkiv region, in Kyiv there are 13, 12 each - in Lviv and Donetsk regions, 11 - in Odesa region, 9 each - in Kyiv and Zaporizhia regions, 8 each - in Vinnytsia and Poltava regions, 7 each - in Ivano-Frankivsk, Khmelnytskyi and Cherkasy regions, 6 each - in Zhytomyr, Zakarpattia, Luhansk, Mykolaiv, Sumy and Chernihiv regions, 5 each - in Volyn, Rivne, Ternopil, Kirovohrad and Kherson regions, and the least in Chernivtsi region - 4.

District commissions were not created in all 12 districts of the Russia-annexed Crimea, in 9 out of 21 districts of Donetsk region and 5 out of 11 districts of Luhansk region.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, previously the CEC distributed UAH 2.4 billion for the preparation and holding of presidential elections in 2019.

At the same time, the Central Election Commission is working on revising the cost of organizing and holding elections due to exceeding the predicted number of registered candidates, since the calculations were made based on the predicted registration of 25 candidates, however, 44 candidates were registered.

According to the commission’s calculations, due to the fact that each candidate has the right to represent himself in district and precinct commissions, the number of their members may amount to 1.3 million people.

At the same time, the remuneration of commission members is the largest item of expenditures on elections.