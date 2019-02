Former president Viktor Yanukovych’s public defender Yurii Riabovol has appealed against the sentence passed by the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv.

A source disclosed this to Ukrainian News Agency.

"An appeal was filed today. It was filed by Yurii Riabovol, a lawyer from the Center for Free Legal Aid," the source said.

Yanukovych’s own hired lawyers have not filed an appeal as of Monday, February 18.

The deadline for filing an appeal is February 25.

In his appeal, Riabovol is asking the appeal court to overturn Yanukovych’s sentence, acquit him of all charges, and declare him innocent because of violation of the provisions of substantive and procedural law by the court of first instance.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison in absentia on January 24.

The court found Yanukovych guilty of committing crimes punishable under Section 1 of Article 111 (treason), as well as under Section 5 of Article 27 and Section 2 of Article 437 (aiding the conduct of a war of aggression) of the Ukrainian Penal Code.

However, the court ruled that the charge that Yanukovych committed crimes under Section 3 of Article 110 (encroachment on Ukraine’s territorial integrity and inviolability of its borders, with grave consequences) was not proven.

The prosecutor's office asked the court to sentence Yanukovych to 15 years in prison in absentia while his defense lawyers asked the court to acquit him.

The court began considering the case against Yanukovych in May 2017.

Ninety court sessions were held and 52 witnesses, including President Petro Poroshenko, were cross-examined during the proceedings.