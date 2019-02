Naftogaz To Pay UkrGasVydobuvannya Board Chair Prokhorenko 168-180% Bonuses For Every Quarter Of 2018

The Naftogaz of Ukraine national energy company decided in 2018 to pay the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company’s Board Chairperson Oleh Prokhorenko bonuses equal to 168-180% of his monthly salary for every quarter of 2018.

This is stated in a Naftogaz of Ukraine decision dated February 12, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the decision, the bonus for the first, third, and fourth quarters of 2018 will be 180% of his monthly salary and the bonus for the second quarter 168% of his salary.

UkrGasVydobuvannya did not provide information about Prokhorenko’s monthly salary.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Naftogaz of Ukraine terminated Oleh Prokhorenko’s contract in February, effective from March 15.

Prokhorenko asked the supervisory board of Naftogaz of Ukraine to remove him from the board of the company in November 2018.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman stated on February 13 that he was extremely dissatisfied with the fact that the UkrGasVydobuvannya state gas company had essentially failed to implement the approved gas production plan until 2020.

UkrGasVydobuvannya increased production of natural gas by 245 million cubic meters or 1.6% to 15.496 billion cubic meters in 2018, compared with 2017 (15.551 billion cubic meters).

Production of commercial gas fell by 100 million cubic meters or 0.7% to 13.8 billion cubic meters, production under joint operation agreements fell by 300 million cubic meters or 60% to 200 million cubic meters, and the volume of gas used for technical purposes increased by 600 million cubic meters or 66.7% to 1.5 billion cubic meters.

Groysman stated in May 2016 that Prokhorenko’s salary was about UAH 1 million.