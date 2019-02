Cost Of Poroshenko's Flight To Germany To Attend MSC Amounts To UAH 1 Million

The cost of air travel for the delegation headed by President Petro Poroshenko to Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference (MSC) on February 15-16 was UAH 1 million.

Ukrainian News Agency learned this from a data of the portal of using public funds.

In particular, on February 13, the State Affairs Department paid to the Ukraina aviation enterprise UAH 1 million 72 thousand for transporting the delegation headed by the President along the route Kyiv - Munich - Kyiv.

During his working visit, Poroshenko took part in a panel discussion on Security in Eastern Europe, and also held about 10 bilateral meetings within the framework of the conference, including with US Vice President Mike Pence, German Chancellor Angela Merkel and Secretary General of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) Jens Stoltenberg.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, UAH 65 million were allocated for air travels of official delegations headed by Poroshenko, and in 2017- UAH 35.4 million.