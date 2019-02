The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) states that Russian secret services have started taking measures on setting cathedrals on fire and intimidating clergymen of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate.

Chairperson of the Security Service of Ukraine Vasyl Hrytsak said this at a coordination meeting of law enforcement bodies, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He noted that the Russian Federation has started active measures on attacking on the religious establishments in Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 15 at about 7:30 p.m., a group of unknown set afire a door at the Holy Accession Cathedral of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church of Moscow Patriarchate in Kryvyi Rih (Dnipropetrovsk region).