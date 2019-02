The Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) has sent the indictment of non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Onyschenko, to a court.

Press service of the Office has written this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the MP is accused under Section 1 of Article 255 (established of a criminal organization), Section 4 of Article 28 and Section 5 of Article 191 (appropriation and embezzlement of property or its embezzlement through abuse of office), Section 4 of Article 28 Section 3 of Article 209 (money laundering), Section 4 of Article 28 Section 2 of Article 205 (fictitious entrepreneurship), Section 4 of Article 28 Section 2 of Article 364-1 (abuse by an official), Section 4 of Article 28 Section 2 of Article 366 (forgery by an official), Section 1 of Article 388 (unlawful action as to arrested property) of the Penal Code of Ukraine.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 16, the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) summoned Onyschenko for interrogation to hand charge papers over to the MP.