In 2018, the National Bank of Ukraine disposed of 663 million banknotes for UAH 47.42 billion.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from the press service of the central bank.

In particular, in 2018, the NBU disposed of 63.4 million one-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 63.4 million; 38.6 million two-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 77.2 million; 61.9 million five-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 309.4 million; 79.5 million 10-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 795.4 million; 66 million 20-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 1,320.8 million; 115.7 million 50-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 5,784.7 million; 122.7 million 100-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 12,266.6 million, 102.7 million 200-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 20,537.3 million; and 12.5 million 500-hryvnia banknotes for UAH 6,265.2 million.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, in 2017, the NBU disposed of 749.2 million worn banknotes for UAH 48.4 billion.