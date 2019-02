The National Anti-Corruption Bureau (NACB) has denied receiving a statement from the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) about possible violation of the law by the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader and presidential candidate Yulia Tymoshenko.

The NACB announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"As of February 15, NACB detectives have not received statements regarding possible commission of criminal offences under Section 3 of Article 368-2 and Article 366-1 of the Criminal Code by a member of the parliament, which, according to an official statement, the Prosecutor General's Office sent to the SACPO," the statement said.

According to a source, the SACPO has already sent a statement from the Prosecutor General’s Office alleging possible offenses by Tymoshenko to the NACB, but criminal proceedings have not yet been registered.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Prosecutor General Yurii Lutsenko has called on the SACPO to consider opening a criminal case against Tymoshenko.

Lutsenko earlier received a statement alleging that Tymoshenko committed criminal offenses punishable under Section 3 of Article 368-2 (illegal enrichment) and Article 366-1 (false declaration) of the Criminal Code.

According to the source, anti-corruption agencies, the SACPO, and the NACB do not intend to open proceedings against Tymoshenko.