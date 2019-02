The defence lawyer for Chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council Vladyslav Manher has posted a bail for him in the amount of UAH 2.5 million.

Manher's lawyer Dmytro Ilchenko has posted this on Facebook, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“If I accepted help from anyone who wanted to help Vladyslav Manger, we would have already raised over USD 2 million. I’m grateful to everyone who wanted to help. But ultimately I decided to pay the bail by myself... Now I am going to the treasury," he wrote.

The lawyer promulgated a receipt from the bank on posting a UAH 2.5 million bail for Manher.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv arrested Manher and set the bail at UAH 2.5 million.

On February 11, the Prosecutor General’s Office informed Manher about the suspicion of ordering the assassination of Kherson City Council's acting office manager / anti-corruption activist Kateryna Handziuk.