The Central Election Commission’s (CEC) Chairperson Tetiana Slipachuk expects about 30 million voters to be on the voter register for the presidential elections scheduled for March 31, 2019.

Slipachuk announced this at a news briefing, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The number of voters that will potentially be included on the voter register was 29,897,548 as of February 14, people," she said.

Oleksandr Stelmakh, the head of the State Voter Register Management Service, denied reports that the number of voters in the state voter register has increased compared with the number during the 2014 presidential elections.

"Only 38.714 million voters were in the State Voter Register’s database as of yesterday. This consist of records of voters, records of the deceased, records of citizens who have lost Ukrainian citizenship, and records of incapacitated persons. Out of this figure, 34.545 million are actual voters with polling addresses and 997,000 are designated as having ‘dropped out’ from their registered places of residence," he said.

Of these 34.5 million voters, fewer than 30 million people will be tentatively included on voter lists for the March 31 elections, since residents of the non-government-controlled territories in Donetsk and Luhansk regions and the annexed Crimea will not be included because elections will be held there.

Stelmakh expects the final number of people on the voter list to be up to 31 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Slipachuk described attempts by some presidential candidates to gain unique access to the State Register of Voters, including through the courts, as electoral PR and pressure on the Central Election Commission.