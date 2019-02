The Arrested Property E-Trade System state-run enterprise (SETAM) has sold Boeing B 737/524 belonging to Transaero air company (the Russian Federation), that had earlier been arrested over arrears before the Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky, for UAH 17,996,665.

This follows from a statement posted by SETAM, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The plane arrived from Moscow in Kyiv back in 2015, however, and remained in Ukraine over the company’s debts for plane servicing and parking at the airport.

No information about the purchaser is promulgated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on October 6, 2015, Kyiv International Airport named after Igor Sikorsky blocked Kyiv-Moscow flight of Transaero.