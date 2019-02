Lutsenko Asking SACPO To Consider Opening Criminal Case Against Tymoshenko

Prosecutor General of Ukraine Yurii Lutsenko is asking the Specialized Anticorruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) to consider the issue of opening of a criminal case against presidential candidate / Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko.

The PGO has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the investigation into crimes is of responsibility of detectives of the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB).

The report does not directly mention the first name of the MP, Yuliya or Yurii, however, the last name is declined as a female one.

Yurii Tymoshenko is a non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the police have opened a criminal case under respective Yuliya Tymoshenko's appeal against alleged bribing of voters by President Petro Poroshenko's headquarters.