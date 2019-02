Court Arrests Head Of Kherson Regional Council Manher, Sets Bail At UAH 2.5 Million

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has arrested chairperson of the Kherson Regional Council, Vladyslav Manher, and set the bail at UAH 2.5 million.

Judge Oleksandr Kipcharskyi has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Respective ruling was announced on Friday at about 3 a.m.

Respective appeal was being considered between February 12 and 15.

The court satisfied the appeal submitted by the prosecutor's office and the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) to arrest Manher.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 11, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) served Manher with charge papers as to ordering Handziuk's assassination.