13.8% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Servant Of The People Party, 10.1% For Batkivschyna, 7.9

A total of 13.8% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology have expressed their readiness to vote for the Servant of the People party, 10.1% - the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, 7.9% - for Petro Poroshenko Bloc-Solidarity party, and 5.8% - for the Opposition Platform - For Life parliamentary interfactional association at the next parliamentary election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from deputy executive director of the KIIS, Anton Hrushetskyi.

As Ukrainian News earlier reported, the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Servant Of The People, Petro Poroshenko Bloc Solidarity party, Opposition Platform, Civil Position party, and Radical Party of Oleh Liashko are entering the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine in compliance with a poll conducted by the Oleksandr Yaremenko's Ukrainian Social Researches Institute, Info Sapiens company, and the Rating social group.