26.9% Of Pollees Questioned By KIIS Ready To Vote For Zelenskyi, 17.7% - For Poroshenko, 15.8% - For Tymoshenk

A total of 26.9% of pollees questioned by the Kyiv International Institute of Sociology have expressed readiness to vote for actor / TV presenter, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, 17.7% - for President Petro Poroshenko, and 15.8% for Chairperson of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party, Yuliya Tymoshenko, at the next presidential election.

Ukrainian News agency learnt this from deputy executive director of the KIIS, Anton Hrushetskyi.

The poll was taking place between January 31 and February 10.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, bookmakers are offering odds of between 2.10-1 and 1.79-1 on victory for President Petro Poroshenko in the 2019 presidential elections, odds of between 2.60-1 and 2.08-1 on victory for the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party’s leader Yuliya Tymoshenko, and odds of between 4.25-1 and 4.32-1 on victory for actor and entertainer Volodymyr Zelenskyi.