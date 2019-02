Court Reverses Decision To Prohibit Suprun From Acting As Ukraine’s Minister Of Health

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv has reversed its decision that temporarily prohibited Uliana Suprun from acting as Ukraine’s minister of health.

The court’s decision was announced by judge Serhii Karakashyan, who reviewed the relevant case, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, the judge noted that Suprun’s lawyers did not provide the court with evidence that she does not have dual citizenship but appealed to the Cabinet of Ministers for support.

Suprun later told a news briefing that she resumed the duties of the minister of health on Thursday morning and began signing documents.

Suprun’s lawyer Anatolii Hlasiuk added that the defense team intended to file a complaint against the actions of Karakashyan.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the Cabinet of Ministers approved the directive No. 57-r on February 13, which allowed Suprun to perform the duties of the minister of health, excluding those duties that can only be performed by members of the Cabinet of Ministers (in accordance with resolution No. 1096 of July 17, 2003 "On the Procedure for Performing the Duties of a Minister in Case of his Temporary Absence").

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv temporarily prohibited Suprun from performing the duties of the minister of health on February 5.

The court issued the temporary prohibition pending consideration of a claim by Member of Parliament Ihor Mosiichuk (Oleh Liashko Radical Party faction) that she does not have the right to serve as a minister.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv explained that it decided to temporarily prohibit Suprun from performing the duties of a minister because she still holds American citizenship.

Mosiichuk also submitted the draft parliamentary resolution No. 10031 on February 13. The draft resolution proposed that the parliament declare Suprun’s actions harmful to Ukraine.