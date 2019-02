The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has frozen about USD 300,000 in the United Kingdom-based bank accounts belonging to the State Fiscal Service’s former head Roman Nasirov.

The press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SACPO) announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"A panel of judges at the Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv has granted a petition by SACPO prosecutors to freeze almost USD 300,000 in the United Kingdom-based bank accounts belonging to the former chairman of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine," the press service said.

In addition, the court considered and rejected a petition by defense lawyers to cancel the preventive measures that were imposed on Nasirov.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported earlier, the SACPO asked the court to freeze USD 300,000 in Nasirov’s bank accounts in the UK because the former head of the State Fiscal Service had USD 297,730 in accounts in the UK for at least three years.

This amount was not reflected in any of the declarations that Nasirov filed when he was a civil servant, but it was reflected in the declaration that he filed as a presidential candidate immediately after he was informed that the funds had been uncovered by law enforcement agencies.