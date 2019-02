Kyiv District Administrative Court: 90% Of Police Officers That Failed Re-Certification Have Been Reinstated

About 90% of the police officers that failed re-certification have been reinstated and continue to work in the National Police.

The District Administrative Court of Kyiv’s head Pavlo Vovk stated this in an interview with the Ukrainian News Agency.

“Police reform and mass dismissal after re-certification of old police personnel. However, they went to court and 90% of them were reinstated in their posts. These decisions have been implemented and these people have returned to work,” he said.

According to Vovk, police officers were reinstated because re-certification procedures were violated.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the National Police announced in November 2017 that courts had reinstated 2,100 police officers that were dismissed after they failed re-certification.