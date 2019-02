The Kyiv District Administrative Court says 62% of civil servants sacked from their positions have been reinstated by the court.

Judge Pavlo Vovk, the head of the Kyiv District Administrative Court, said this in an interview with Ukrainian News Agency.

"The Kyiv District Administrative Court satisfies, according to the statistical data, 60% of lawsuits a year and 62% of lawsuits against dismissals from civil service," he said.

In 2018, the court satisfied 235 lawsuit of 378.

According to him, in most cases the court rulings to reinstate civil servants are abided by state agencies. There are only few cases when the government blocks reinstatement regarding top officials.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv District Administrative Court has ordered to reinstate Roman Nasirov as the head of the State Fiscal Service of Ukraine, Serhii Bochkovskyi as the head of the State Emergency Situations Service, and Denys Antoniuk as the head of the State Aviation Service.