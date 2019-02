Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Russian Federation says it intends to direct observers in a short-term mission of the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights (ODIHR) of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe to the presidential elections in Ukraine of March 31, 2019.

The press service of the Russian Ministry announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that in spite of [the position of Ukraine] Russia intends to exercise its right to take part in international monitoring in the member state of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe - Ukraine.

"Our actions are grounded on mutual commitments of all member states of the OSCE to provide unimpeded access of observers to the elections," reads the statement.

The short-term observers will be monitoring the situation on the election day - March 31, 2019.

The statement reads that the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Russia received an inquiry from the ODIHR on February 12 on the topic of delegating some short-term observers of the Office on monitoring the presidential elections in Ukraine.

The statement reads that some Russian candidates for the short-term element of the mission will be sent to the ODIHR in line with the invitation.

First Deputy Parliament Speaker Iryna Heraschenko, who is Ukraine’s representative in the humanitarian affairs subgroup of the Trilateral Contact Group and the presidential envoy on peaceful resolution of the situation in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, has written on her Facebook page that Ukraine was not intending to allow entry of Russian observers from international organizations.

"There will be no Russian observers at our presidential elections and the parliamentary elections in any international missions. This is our sovereign right to defend Ukraine from representatives of the aggressor state, from those supporting the war in Donbas and the theft of the Crimea, from those who tell lies by saying 'we are not involved there'," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 9, 2019, Foreign Minister of Slovakia Miroslav Lajcak, who is the OSCE Chairperson-in-Office, said he was disappointed with Ukraine's adopting a law to ban citizens of Russia participating in monitoring elections in Ukraine, including within international monitoring missions.