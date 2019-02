NBU's Net International Reserves Down 0.5% To USD 9.592 Billion In January

In January 2019, the net international reserves of the National Bank of Ukraine decreased by 0.5% from USD 9.644 billion month over month to USD 9.592 billion.

This follows from respective statement by the NBU, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2018, the net international reserves rose by 44.6% from USD 6.672 billion.

The official reserve assets of the central bank in January 2019 remained at the level of USD 20.820 billion.

In 2018, they rose by 10.7% from USD 18.808 billion.

At the same time, the gross reserve obligations in January 2019 rose by 0.5% from USD 11.176 billion to USD 11.228 billion, and in 2018, they decreased by 7.9%.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2017, the net international reserves of the NBU rose by 57.9% from USD 4.224 billion.

In 2017, the international reserves rose by 21% to USD 18.808 billion.

In June, the net international reserves rose by 0.3% month over month to USD 7.006 billion.