The Cabinet of Ministers has canceled its resolution of September 12, 2018, that approved the procedure for auditing the use of funds (grants) from the European Union by the State Audit Service.

The relevant decision was made at a Cabinet of Ministers meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The proposal to cancel the resolution was made by the State Audit Service following consultations with Stefan Schleuning, the head of cooperation at the European Union’s Delegation to Ukraine.

The accompanying documents state that the European Union’s Delegation to Ukraine had a negative opinion on the adopted procedure for auditing the use of the European Union’s grants.

The resolution was scheduled to enter into force on January 1, 2020.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Economic Development and Trade received USD 953.2 million in international technical assistance in 2018, which is 50% more than it received in 2017.

The countries and organizations that provide the largest amount of assistance to Ukraine are the European Union, the United States, Germany, Norway, the United Nations Office for Project Services, the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development, the European Investment Bank, the United Nations Organization, and others.