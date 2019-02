The Kherson regional council’s head Vladyslav Manher, who is suspected of organizing the murder of Kateryna Handziuk, the acting chief administrative officer of the Kherson Mayor’s Office and an anti-corruption activist, has said that the murder was organized by Danylo Dotsenko, the former head of the Kherson regional division of the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Manher stated this at a court session, during which the preventive measure to be taken against him was considered, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

“I know that Kateryna worked closely with the Security Service of Ukraine and that she was a subordinate of SBU General Danylo Dotsenko. In private conversations, he repeatedly informed me about his personal hatred of the Batkivschyna party and Yulia Tymoshenko and said that he would do everything necessary in the Kherson region to destroy Batkivschyna. Dotsenko personally created several criminal gangs in the region, which engaged in logging, racketeering, and extortion... I believe that Dotsenko organized the attack on Handziuk in order to discredit the police, and we have evidence of this," said Manher.

According to him, Dotsenko’s actions discredit the work of the SBU and the entire government.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Prosecutor-General’s Office has asked the court to authorize arrest of Manher without bail.

The Prosecutor-General’s Office recently served Manher with suspicion of organizing the murder of Handziuk.