HCPJ Suspends Obolonskyi District Court Judge Vasalatii Who Sentenced Yanukovych For 6 Months, Orders Him To U

The High Council of Public Justice (HCPJ) has suspended Judge Kostiantyn Vasalatii of the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv, who sentenced former president Viktor Yanukovych to prison in absentia, for six months and ordered him to undergo refresher courses.

The press service of the HCPJ announced this in a statement, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the press service, the Second Disciplinary Chamber of the High Council of Public Justice decided on Wednesday to take disciplinary measures against Judge Vasalatii in the form of suspension for six months.

In addition, the judge will not be able to receive bonuses.

Vasalatii was also sent to the National School of Judges for a refresher course on judicial ethics and application of the civil procedure law.

After completing the courses, Vasalatii will be required to undergo a qualification assessment to confirm his ability to administer justice in the relevant court.

The reasons for this decision were not specified in statement.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a panel of judges made up of Vladyslav Deviatko, Kostiantyn Vasalatii, and Maksym Tytov at the Obolonskyi District Court of Kyiv sentenced Yanukovych to 13 years in prison in absentia on January 24.

The court found Yanukovych guilty of committing treason and aiding the conduct of a war of aggression.

He was acquitted of the charge of encroachment on the territorial integrity and inviolability of Ukraine.