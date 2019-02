On February 7, the Pecherskyi District Court of Kyiv again arrested the property of the entourage of the former Interior Minister Vitalii Zakharchenko.

This is stated in the materials of the court, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the court arrested the property of the Dutch company Stichting Administratiekantoor LVV associated with Zakharchenko and his family.

The following property was arrested: an apartment, 20 land plots, 3 residential buildings, two garages and a parking lot.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the court removed the arrest from the property of Zakharchenko’s entourage.

Former Interior Minister Vitalii Zakharchenko and his inner circle are suspected of laundering UAH 10 billion through Smartbank.