Cabinet Reduces Immigration Quota By 620 People To 3,800 Foreigners In 2019

The Cabinet of Ministers allowed 3,768 foreigners and stateless persons to enter Ukraine or remain for permanent residence, reducing such a quota for 2019 by 620 foreigners compared to the established for 2018.

The government took the relevant decision at a meeting on Wednesday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the document, the immigration quota for scientists and cultural workers is 280 people.

The quota for highly qualified specialists, which the economy of Ukraine badly needs, is 4 people.

The quota for immigrants - relatives of citizens of Ukraine is 2,945 persons.

For those who have served in the Armed Forces of Ukraine for 3 years or more, the quota is 41 people.

The immigration quota for individuals who made investments in the economy in the amount of not less than USD 100,000 was not limited by the government.

By regions, the highest immigration quota is in Kharkiv region - 610 people, in Kyiv - 470, and in Odesa region - 391 people.

At the same time, during the discussion of the draft decision, a remark arose about the small number of places provided for highly qualified immigrant employees.

The representative of the Federation of Trade Unions asked instead of the 4 places for the whole country to establish a quota of 10 immigrants for the region.

Prime Minister Volodymyr Groysman agreed with the proposal and instructed to finalize the document.

As a result, the draft resolution was adopted by the government and sent for revision.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in 2018, the Cabinet of Ministers allowed 4,388 foreigners and stateless persons to enter Ukraine or remain for permanent residence, increasing the quota for 2018 by 425 foreigners compared to the one set for 2017.