NACB Summoning MP Onyschenko To Serve Him With Crime Bill

The National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) is summoning non-affiliated member of the Ukrainian Parliament, Oleksandr Onyschenko, to serve him with a crime bill.

This follows from the agenda promulgated by the Uriadovyi Kurier official governmental newspaper on Wednesday, February 13, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Onyschenko is obliged to arrive at the NACB building in Kyiv.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Kyiv Appeal Court has upheld the arrest of the house presented by Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Onyschenko to his son.

The house for 454 square meters was arrested by the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv on August 15, 2016.

The Kyiv Appeal Court upheld the ruling of the Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv and refused to satisfy a complaint of the lawyer.

In July 2018, the NACB completed the investigation in a criminal case against Verkhovna Rada member Oleksandr Onyschenko suspected of embezzlement of public funds through companies affiliated with the MP.