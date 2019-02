March 31 Presidential Election Will Not Take Place In 26 And Partially In 10 Districts - CEC

The Central Election Commission has ruled that the upcoming March 31 presidential election will not be organized in 26 and partially in 10 of the overall 225 territorial election constituencies.

Respective decision was taken at the February 12 meeting of the CEC, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In particular, the election will not take place in the territory of the Russia-annexed Crimea that includes 12 election constituencies.

Besides, the election will not take place in the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has registered 44 presidential candidates for the March 31 election.