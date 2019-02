Energy Commission: Debt For Electricity Supplies Up 16% To UAH 33.6 Billion In 2018

The debt of consumers for electricity supplies grew by 16% or by UAH 4.67 billion in 2018 to UAH 33.61 billion.

Oksana Kryvenko, the chair of the National Commission for State Regulation of Energy and Public Utility Services of Ukraine, wrote this on her Facebook page, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"The total cost of electric energy consumed in 2018 amounted to UAH 195.081 billion, debt of consumers amounted to UAH 28.942 billion at the start of 2018 and UAH 33.611 billion at the end of the year," she wrote.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2019, the Cabinet of Ministers allocated UAH 450 million to state coal companies for payment for electric power supplies in 2019.