The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) refused to provide information whether it is investigating 11 attempts on President Petro Poroshenko, about which said the head of the State Guard Department Valerii Heletei.

This is stated in the response of the Security Service of Ukraine to the request of Ukrainian News Agency.

“The SBU is not authorized to provide information, comments or explanations regarding the activities of other law enforcement agencies... According to Article 222 of the Criminal Procedure Code, pre-trial investigations can be disclosed only with the written permission of the investigator or prosecutor... Due to legal restrictions, the requested information cannot be disclosed.” the response reads.

Ukrainian News Agency asked the Security Service of Ukraine to provide information about whether the service gave permission to Heletei to promulgate information about the attempts on Poroshenko and whether he had the right to do so, as well as how many attempts on Poroshenko are currently under investigation.

Earlier, Heletei on the air of the Ukrainian radio stated that in 2018 the State Guard Department had stopped 11 attempts on Poroshenko.

As Ukrainian News Agency reported, earlier the SBU refused to provide information on the number of attempts on President Petro Poroshenko since the beginning of his work as head of state.