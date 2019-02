EBA: Most Of Kinds Of Whiskey Will Disappear From Store Shelves In Ukraine From July 1 Due To Amendments To Ta

The European Business Association says the lion's share of whiskey may disappear from store shelves in Ukraine due to amendments to the Tax Code that will take effect from July 1, 2019.

The EBA announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The amendments to the Tax Code defines whiskey as an alcoholic beverage with alcohol content of between 35% and 45%, while the European legislation does not set the upper limit of the alcohol content in whiskey.

Thus, international producers can make whiskey with alcohol content more than 45%.

According to preliminary estimates of members of the European Business Association more than 1,000 kinds of whiskey can disappear from store shelves in Ukraine. In 2018, 68,995 liters of whiskey with alcohol content more than 45% was legally imported to Ukraine for UAH 170.96 million.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on November 23, 2018, the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine adopted the amendments to the Tax Code with the definition of whiskey.