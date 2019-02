The State Enterprise Plant 410 Civil Aviation (Kyiv), part of the Ukroboronprom state concern, has began to provide services for the repair and maintenance of aircraft equipment of Boeing brand.

Ukroboronprom has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

Aircraft repair works are carried out in cooperation with Concord Aerotekhnika.

The enterprise is already carrying out maintenance and painting works to two Boeing 737-500 aircraft, which currently are at the enterprise.

According to Ukroboronprom, with the development of Boeing aircraft equipment repair, the plant will be able to significantly expand its competitive capabilities, including in international markets.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in August 2017, Plant 410 CA announced negotiations on servicing Boeing and Airbus aircraft.

The State Enterprise Plant 410 Civil Aviation provides a wide range of services for the repair and maintenance of the An-24, An-26, An-30, An-32 aircraft and D-36 engines and is located near the Igor Sikorsky Kyiv International Airport.