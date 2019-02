Ukraine predicts the receipt of EUR 500 million of the second tranche of macro-financial assistance from the European Union late in March 2019 or early in April.

Finance Minister of Ukraine Oksana Markarova announced this to the press, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

"There must be at least three months between the tranches of the macro-financial assistance from the European Union. We can receive the second tranche late in March or early in April," she said.

She says adoption of two laws by the Verkhovna Rada is required for receiving the second tranche.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on December 11, 2018, the European Union allocated EUR 500 million in the first tranche of macro-financial assistance to Ukraine.