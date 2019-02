NACP Exposes Incorrect Information Estimated At UAH 8.6 Billion In Declarations Of Officials For 2017-2018

The National Agency on Corruption Prevention (NACP) has exposed incorrect information estimated at UAH 8.6 billion in declarations of officials for 2017 and 2018.

The NACP announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In 2017-2018, the NACP sent to courts 356 protocols on administrative offences.

The NACP emphasizes it does not have powers to investigate cases. The mission of the NACP is to prevent corruption and to form with people zero tolerance to signs of corruption.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in February 2018, the National Agency on Corruption Prevention opened a state register of individuals who have committed corruptive offences.