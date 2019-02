Poroshenko To Promulgate Information On Russia's Interference In Elections At MSC On February 15-17

President Petro Poroshenko intends to promulgate the information on the Russian Federation's interference in elections at the Munich Security Conference (MSC) in the Federal Republic of Germany on February 15-17.

The President of Ukraine has announced this at an investment conference in Kyiv, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the next presidential election is scheduled for March 31, 2019.