Economy Loses USD 0.5 Billion Due To Corruption In Construction Sector In 2018

The URE Club business association states that in 2018, economy lost USD 0.5 billion due to corruption in the construction sector.

The Association has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the construction business is one of the most corrupt sector of the global economy where the amount of bribes exceeds USD 860 billion a year.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, Ukraine has progressed to the 120th position among 180 countries in the corruption perception rating by Transparency International.