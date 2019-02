Court Refuses To Urge NACB To Investigate Usurpation Of Power By Poroshenko Over Introduction Of Martial Law I

The Solomiyanskyi District Court of Kyiv has refused to urge the National Anticorruption Bureau (NACB) to open a case upon usurpation of power by President Petro Poroshenko and Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council, Oleksandr Turchynov, over the introduction of martial law in December.

This follows from the court's records, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, a court had refused to urge the NACB to open a case upon violations by Poroshenko.

On December 26, 2018, the period of the martial law earlier introduced in 10 regions expired.