The Central Election Commission (CEC) is working on revision of the cost of organizing the March 31 presidential elections because the number of registered candidates exceeds the projected number.

The Central Election Commission’s head Tetiana Slipachuk announced this at a news briefing in response to a question from the Ukrainian News Agency.

"The previous cost estimates were based on 25 candidates. The CEC is now working on drafting a budget that corresponds to the number of candidates," she said.

The Central Election Commission has registered 44 presidential candidates.

According to the commission’s estimates, the number of presidential candidates’ representatives could total 1.3 million people because each candidate has the right to be represented in district election commissions and polling-station election commissions.

According to her, remuneration of members of election commissions is the largest item of expenditure on elections.

Slipachuk said that the Central Election Commission could send a request to increase the budget expenditures on the elections, if necessary, after receiving requests from candidates regarding their representation in district election commissions and polling-station election commissions.

“We will do the calculation as soon as we have this number, but the CEC is already working on it,” she said.

The state budget currently allocates UAH 2.4 billion for organization and conduct of the March 31 presidential elections.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Central Election Commission registered 23 candidates for the 2014 extraordinary presidential elections. However, two of the registered candidates withdrew from the elections and 21 candidates were included on the ballot.