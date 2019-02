The Central Election Commission (CEC) has registered official observers from the Office for Democratic Institutions and Human Rights of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe (OSCE/ODIHR), among whom there are no citizens of Russia, for the March 31 presidential elections.

The relevant decision was made at a meeting of the CEC on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

In total, 18 observers from the OSCE/ODIHR were registered, and there were no Russian citizens among them.

However, the list of observers from the OSCE/ODIHR may not be final; more observers could be added.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs recently notified the OSCE that it would not register Russian observers, but the OSCE/ODIHR sent Russia an invitation to include its observers in the OSCE observer mission.

President Petro Poroshenko later promised to instruct the State Border Service not to allow citizens of the Russian Federation to enter Ukraine as part of international observer missions and the parliament adopted a law banning participation of Russian observers in elections in Ukraine on February 7.

That notwithstanding, the Russian Federation intends to send two of its citizens to Ukraine on February 11 to observe the presidential elections, but their names and the names of other Russian citizens are not on the list that the CEC approved on Friday.

In total, the CEC has registered 109 observers from foreign countries (Germany) and six international organizations as of Friday.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the CEC has registered 44 candidates for the presidential elections.

Registered candidates can officially withdraw from the presidential elections until March 7, inclusive. Their deposits of UAH 2.5 million will be returned and their names will not be on the ballot.

The final list of presidential candidates will be announced on March 8.