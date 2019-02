The Central Election Commission (CEC) registered 44 presidential candidates for the March 31 elections.

Registration was completed on Friday, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

At the same time, until March 7 inclusively it is allowed to officially refuse to run for a ballot, therefore the final list of candidates to be included in the ballot of March 31 will be announced on March 8.

Among the registered candidates - 23 nominees from party and 21 self-nominated; 40 men and 4 women.

In particular, Petro Poroshenko (incumbent President), Yuliya Tymoshenko (leader of the Batkivschyna All-Ukrainian Association party) and Volodymyr Zelenskyi (showman, head of the Kvartal 95 studio) were registered as presidential candidates.

Yurii Boiko (Member of Parliament, co-chairperson of the Opposition Platform - For Life Association), Anatolii Hrytsenko (leader of the Civic Position party), Oleh Liashko (leader of the Radical Party), Yevhen Murayev (independent MP), Andrii Sadovyi (Mayor of Lviv, leader of the Samopomich Association party), Oleksandr Vilkul (deputy chairperson of the Opposition Bloc faction in the Verkhovna Rada), Ruslan Koshulynskyi (former deputy chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada from the Svoboda All-Ukrainian Association) were also registered.

Among parliamentarians, Yurii Tymoshenko (excluded from the People's Front for ballotting), Oleksandr Shevchenko (former director of the Bukovel ski resort from the Ukrop party), Serhii Taruta (former chairperson of Donetsk regional state administration), Serhii Kaplin (from the Party of Ordinary People), Viktor Bondar (co-chairperson of the Vidrodzhennia group), Dmytro Dobrodomov (from the People's Control political party), Yurii Derevianko (from the Volia party), Olha Bohomolets and Arkadii Kornatskiy (both from the Petro Poroshenko Bloc faction), Viktor Kryvenko (chairperson of the Verkhovna Rada Budget Committee) and Vitalii Kupriy (independent) were also registered as presidential candidates.

Besides, Roman Bezsmertnyi (former representative of Ukraine in the Trilateral Contact Group), Dmytro Hnap (former head of the Slіdstvo.info journalistic investigation project), Ilia Kiva (former adviser to the Minister of the Internal Affairs), Valentyn Nalyvaichenko and Ihor Smeshko (former chairpersons of the Security Service of Ukraine), Roman Nasirov (reinstated by the court as head of the State Fiscal Service), Ihor Shevchenko (former minister of ecology), Serhii Kryvonos (first deputy commander of the Special Operations Forces of the Armed Forces), Volodymyr Petrov (political technologist, who is under round-the-clock house arrest, producer of Lumpen Production), Hennadii Balashov (leader of the 5.10 party), Oleksandr Solovyov (leader of the Rozumna Syla party) were also registered.

Also, Oleksandr Moroz (former speaker of the Verkhovna Rada), Yurii Karmazin (former MP), Inna Bohoslovska (former MP from the Party of Regions), Oleksandr Danyliuk (former adviser to the minister of defense), Andrii Novak (economist), Yuliya Lytvynenko (former TV presenter of the Priamyi TV channel), Mykola Haber (former MP), Vitalii Skotsyk (former chairperson of the Agrarian Party), Ruslan Rihovanov (acting head of the Sevastopol Sea Fish Port state-owned enterprise), Vasyl Zhuravliov and Oleksandr Vaschenko (chairpersons of Mariupol Football Federation and Power of the People public organizations respectively), Serhii Nosenko (senior managing director of International Investment Partners Ukraine LLC) were registered as presidential candidates.

In total, 91 people submitted documents for registration as the presidential candidates to the CEC, but the Commission refused to 47, including the leader of the Communist Party Petro Symonenko and Member of Parliament Nadiya Savchenko, who was arrested on suspicion of terrorism.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, at the extraordinary presidential elections of 2014, the CEC registered 23 candidates, however, 2 of them refused to run for balloting, and 21 candidates were included in the ballot.