Court Highlights Ban On Suprun's Participation In Adoption Of Decisions At Sittings Of Cabinet

The Kyiv District Administrative Court stresses that Uliana Suprun cannot take part in adoption of decisions at sittings of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

The press service of the court announced this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The statement reads that a representative of Suprun applied to the court for explanations on the ruling of the court on provision of an administrative lawsuit.

The representative asks which powers Suprun can exercise.

The court notes that the court's ban does not address her powers as the first deputy minister.

The ban of the court addresses any actions referred by the law as the exclusive competence of the minister.

The statement reads that Suprun cannot define political priorities and strategic directions of the work of the Healthcare Ministry and taking part in adoption of decisions at sittings of the Cabinet of Ministers.

The statement reads that the ruling of the court on the provision of the lawsuit did not concern Suprun's holding any posts.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, on February 5, the Kyiv District Administrative Court suspended First Deputy Healthcare Minister Suprun as the Interim Healthcare Minister following as a provisional measure during consideration of a lawsuit filed by Verkhovna Rada member Ihor Mosiichuk from the faction of the Radical Party of Oleh Liashko.

The Kyiv District Administrative Court says one of reasons for its ruling to suspend powers of Suprun as the Interim Healthcare Minister was the plaintiff's statement about her dual citizenship (the citizenship of the United States, according to the plaintiff).