UDP Renewables, a member of the UFuture investment group, intends to expand its portfolio of projects adding wind power to it. The founder of UFuture Investment Group Vasyl Khmelnitsky told about this in an interview with the Interfax-Ukraine agency.

"Wind farms are a good trend. It is a great technology, but technically quite complicated. I also feel good about the sun as an energy source, but solar panels occupy large areas, so I think that wind energy is very promising. We are considering two projects in wind energy industry. In the future, I will tell you more specifically when we start the construction," the businessman noted.

Khmelnitsky also said that currently, UDP Renewables is constructing five solar power plants (SPP) - in Odessa, Zaporizhia, Kherson and other regions. At the same time, the company has already launched two SPP - Dymerskaya SPP -1 with a capacity of 6 MW and Free Energy-Energy-Genichesk of 18.3 MW. According to the businessman, the projects were implemented in partnership with Ukrainian, Slovak and Spanish investors.

UFuture, with its headquarters in Brussels, combines business projects and social initiatives of entrepreneur Vasyl Khmelnitsky. It includes UDP development company, Kyiv International Airport, Belaya Tserkov industrial park, one of the leading players in the green energy market UDP Renewables, a pharmaceutical company Biofarma, and innovative parks UNIT.City and LvivTech.City.