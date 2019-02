Defense Ministry's Intelligence Reports About Active Work Of Sabotage-Reconnaissance Groups In JFO Zone

The Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate reports about more active work of the Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups near the positions of the Ukrainian army in the zone of the Joint Forces Operation.

Spokesperson for the Ministry of Defense, Maksym Prauta, has said this at a briefing, the Ukrainian News Agency reports.

He notes that the Russian sabotage-reconnaissance groups include gunnery spotters and snipers.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Directorate says another batch of 122-mm mortars D-30 and BTR-80 armored troop carriers have been delivered secretly to the occupied territories of Donetsk and Luhansk regions from the Russian Federation.