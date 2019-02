The National Bank of Ukraine has estimated the gross domestic product growth in 2018 at 3.3%.

The central bank has said this in a statement, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

According to the report, the sustainable growth in consumer demand thanks to considerable population's real income increment rates supported the growth in sectors, in particular: retail, passenger transport and services.

Besides, agriculture was one of the major drivers of the GDP growth thanks to high yield of grain and oil-bearing crops.

Increasing foreign trade deficit and the dividend payments boost triggered the growth in the deficit of the current account in 2018 to 3.6% of the GDP.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, in December 2018, the NBU expected the GDP growth of 3.4% in 2018.