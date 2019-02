Rada Bans Participation Of Russian Observers In Elections In Ukraine

The Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has banned participation of observers from Russia in the elections in Ukraine.

With 226 votes required, 232 lawmakers voted for bill No.9524, Ukrainian News Agency reports.

The bill bans presence of Russian observers including in the composition of international observation missions during the elections in Ukraine.

The law takes effect on the day following the date of publications.

President of Ukraine Petro Poroshenko has yet to sign the law.

As Ukrainian News Agency earlier reported, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine has notified the OSCE about the refusal to register Russian observers at the presidential elections, but the ODIHR has sent to Russia an invitation to delegate its representatives to the mission.

Foreign Minister Pavlo Klimkin called on the Central Election Commission of Ukraine not to register Russian observers.

The United States’ Special Representative for Ukraine Negotiations Kurt Volker says Ukraine should allow Russian observers in the delegations of the ODIHR of the OSCE during the presidential elections of March 31, 2019.

On December 31, 2018, the Central Election Commission liquidated all five foreign polling stations in Russia.